$0.06 EPS Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $25.35 on Monday. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,589,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 1,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 609,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2,717.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after buying an additional 536,969 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,264,000 after buying an additional 397,384 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.