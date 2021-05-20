$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.22. IntriCon reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

IIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ IIN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.38. 31,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.18 million, a P/E ratio of -73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in IntriCon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IntriCon by 3,304.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IntriCon (IIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit