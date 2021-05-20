$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.22. IntriCon reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

IIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ IIN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.38. 31,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.18 million, a P/E ratio of -73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in IntriCon by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IntriCon by 3,304.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

