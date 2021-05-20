-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Silk Road Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,823.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $422,093.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,708.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,780 shares of company stock worth $4,452,642. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,206,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 277,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,352,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 58,025 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.43. 21,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

