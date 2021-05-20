-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($1.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 296,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.