-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($1.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHP. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 296,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit