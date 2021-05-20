$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Foundation by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Foundation by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,486. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.