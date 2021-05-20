$0.61 EPS Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.47. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

In other news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,041 shares of company stock worth $2,274,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 7,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,962. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.