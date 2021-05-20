$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.89. Aptiv posted earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Aptiv stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,243. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average is $136.17. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $576,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.