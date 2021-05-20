-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLSE stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $485.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.88. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $45.82.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

