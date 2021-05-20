$0.94 EPS Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.03. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,487 shares of company stock worth $5,964,768 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 114,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $2,537,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.79. 14,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,145. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

