$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.15. American Electric Power reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP opened at $85.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

