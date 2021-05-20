$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. The Clorox reported earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.06.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.99. The stock had a trading volume of 797,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,714. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

