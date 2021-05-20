$1.37 EPS Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $0.71. Western Digital posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $11.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.43.

WDC stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.95. 5,217,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,005. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

