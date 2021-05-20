$1.40 EPS Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

NYSE KEYS traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $141.08. 44,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,071. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.96.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,854,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $641,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,633,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after acquiring an additional 167,521 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

