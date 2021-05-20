$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $159.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.62. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $116.02 and a 12 month high of $167.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

