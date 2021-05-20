$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.46. The company had a trading volume of 691,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

