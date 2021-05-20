$10.03 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report $10.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.09 million and the highest is $10.97 million. Immatics reported sales of $7.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $44.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.64 million to $51.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $43.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Immatics.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IMTX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.03. 1,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,566. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit