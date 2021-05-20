$10.03 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report $10.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.09 million and the highest is $10.97 million. Immatics reported sales of $7.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $44.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.64 million to $51.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $43.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IMTX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.03. 1,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,566. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.