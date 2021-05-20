1,100 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

