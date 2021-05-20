126 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $22.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,330.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,323. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,293.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,987.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

