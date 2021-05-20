14,000 Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit