14,000 Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

