14,612 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. CME Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME opened at $211.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.67 and a 200 day moving average of $191.66. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $218.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.