$18.19 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report $18.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.52 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $75.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 billion to $75.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $77.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.54 billion to $78.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock worth $293,213,316. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 516,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $339.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $111.43 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.