18,500 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.68%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

