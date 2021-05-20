$2.00 EPS Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to announce $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after acquiring an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,804,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

