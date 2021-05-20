$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $5,343,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $1,416,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 65.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $261.86 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.42 and a 200 day moving average of $221.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

