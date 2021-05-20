$245.95 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report sales of $245.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.19 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $159.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $976.75 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $371,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,433 shares of company stock worth $29,041,039. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

MC opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

