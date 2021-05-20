$279.31 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce sales of $279.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.42 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.27. 650,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,785. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

