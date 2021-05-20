$291.74 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report $291.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.50 million and the highest is $298.60 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $183.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $154.17. The company had a trading volume of 182,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,821. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.34. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $166.88.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

