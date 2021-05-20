$293.05 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to post $293.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.10 million and the lowest is $291.00 million. Interface posted sales of $259.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TILE. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TILE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 382,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,065. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth $156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Interface by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Interface by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

