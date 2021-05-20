$319.83 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce $319.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.00 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $317.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,094 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.72. 1,145,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,033. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

