3,253 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDIV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 273,333 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,626,000.

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.44.

