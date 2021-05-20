350,000 Shares in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Acquired by NewGen Asset Management Ltd

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000. Group Nine Acquisition accounts for about 1.4% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNAC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,052,000.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,909. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

