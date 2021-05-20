35,097 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after acquiring an additional 359,998 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,063,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 982,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,850,000 after acquiring an additional 276,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 6,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,309. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit