360 DigiTech (QFIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect 360 DigiTech to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $511.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect 360 DigiTech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.