3,720 Shares in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLND. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Talend by 134.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Talend by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Talend by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talend alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

TLND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. Talend S.A. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. On average, analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.