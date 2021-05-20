$39.22 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report sales of $39.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.84 billion to $39.94 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $41.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $129.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.78 billion to $130.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $131.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.57 billion to $133.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $36.36. 4,506,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,367,806. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 355.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after buying an additional 744,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 307,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

