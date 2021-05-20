3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves Buys 4,100 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 4,915,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,636,460. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,397 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

