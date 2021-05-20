$426.03 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report sales of $426.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $429.30 million. CDK Global posted sales of $449.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.59. 377,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,731. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

