$477.58 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report sales of $477.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $461.60 million and the highest is $489.79 million. Graco posted sales of $366.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,675 shares of company stock worth $8,396,931. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 330.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 198,109 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 208.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 131.5% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

