$5.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce $5.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.34 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $221.95. 2,448,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.08. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $161.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $9,800,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

