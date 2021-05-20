$5.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to post $5.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.38 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $21.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $22.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.74 billion to $24.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $323,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.55. The stock had a trading volume of 240,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,667,588. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

