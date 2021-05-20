$548.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report sales of $548.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $544.80 million to $551.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $529.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

Nordson stock remained flat at $$198.98 during trading on Monday. 1,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,657. Nordson has a one year low of $172.22 and a one year high of $223.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

