56,772 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,538,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,477,000.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

