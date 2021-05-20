5,830 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6,384.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 781,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 769,751 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 120,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,258 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

