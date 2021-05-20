$635.29 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to post $635.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.30 million and the lowest is $608.00 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $568.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

WERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

