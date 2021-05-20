$733.09 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce $733.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $719.30 million and the highest is $740.50 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $678.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

VRSK traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,481. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.99. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $155.74 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after buying an additional 228,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after buying an additional 83,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after buying an additional 139,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

