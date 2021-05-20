79,150 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 79,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,522,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $13.03. 200,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,197,914. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

