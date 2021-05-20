$861.32 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $861.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $857.20 million and the highest is $872.70 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $632.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $3,414,525 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPAM traded up $21.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $472.55. 9,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,733. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $217.18 and a 1 year high of $466.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.42.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.