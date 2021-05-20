8,800 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms have commented on COP. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

COP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 128,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,692. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.