8X8’s (EGHT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.21.

NYSE EGHT opened at $24.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,815.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,704 shares of company stock worth $391,129 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

