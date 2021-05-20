93,313 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 807,893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,519. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

